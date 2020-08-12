Entering Grades, 4, 5 - $50

Monday, August 17 - Thursday, August 20

9:00 - 11:00 am

Richland County Elementary School Gymnasium

Entering Grades, 6-8 - $50

Monday, August 17 - Thursday, August 20

11:30 am - 1:30 pm

Richland County Elementary School Gymnasium

CAMP APPLICATION

Camper’s Name!__________________________________________________________________

School!__________________________________________________________________________

Grade Fall ’20! 4! 5! 6! 7! 8

T-Shirt Size (circle one)

! Youth Sizes -! S! M! L! Adult Sizes -! S! M! L! XL!

Mailing Address! __________________________________________________________________

City!______________State!________Zip!_________________Phone!________________________

Cost:! ! $50.00

Make check payable to:! Olney Tiger Basketball

Safety guidelines will be followed. Camper’s temperature will be checked before entering the gym, campers will stay in

same small groups throughout camp, campers will need to bring their own water, and masks will be required.

It is preferred that camp registration be mailed to Rob Flanagan, 1307 Shawn Lane, Olney, IL 62450. In addition,

registration forms will be accepted 30 minutes before your sessions begins on Tuesday morning. Camp application and

parental consent forms are required to participate in camp activities. If you have any questions call Rob Flanagan

(393-7072 or 320-0856). Feel free to make copies of the application and parental consent (below) forms.

PARENTAL CONSENT FORM

I understand that neither Richland County High School, the Directors, nor anyone connected with the camp will assume

any responsibility for medical, dental, or other expenses incurred as a result of accidents sustained during, or as a result

course of instruction given by the camp staff.

Parent’s Signature!__________________________________________________________________________

Name of Insurance Company!________________________________________________________________________