Wednesday

Aug 12, 2020 at 2:25 PM


Entering Grades, 4, 5 - $50


Monday, August 17 - Thursday, August 20


9:00 - 11:00 am


Richland County Elementary School Gymnasium


Entering Grades, 6-8 - $50


Monday, August 17 - Thursday, August 20


11:30 am - 1:30 pm


Richland County Elementary School Gymnasium


CAMP APPLICATION


Camper’s Name!__________________________________________________________________


School!__________________________________________________________________________


Grade Fall ’20! 4! 5! 6! 7! 8


T-Shirt Size (circle one)


! Youth Sizes -! S! M! L! Adult Sizes -! S! M! L! XL!


Mailing Address! __________________________________________________________________


City!______________State!________Zip!_________________Phone!________________________


Cost:! ! $50.00


Make check payable to:! Olney Tiger Basketball


Safety guidelines will be followed. Camper’s temperature will be checked before entering the gym, campers will stay in


same small groups throughout camp, campers will need to bring their own water, and masks will be required.


It is preferred that camp registration be mailed to Rob Flanagan, 1307 Shawn Lane, Olney, IL 62450. In addition,


registration forms will be accepted 30 minutes before your sessions begins on Tuesday morning. Camp application and


parental consent forms are required to participate in camp activities. If you have any questions call Rob Flanagan


(393-7072 or 320-0856). Feel free to make copies of the application and parental consent (below) forms.


PARENTAL CONSENT FORM


I understand that neither Richland County High School, the Directors, nor anyone connected with the camp will assume


any responsibility for medical, dental, or other expenses incurred as a result of accidents sustained during, or as a result


course of instruction given by the camp staff.


Parent’s Signature!__________________________________________________________________________


Name of Insurance Company!________________________________________________________________________