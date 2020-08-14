Illinois Eastern Community Colleges
Board Agenda
This meeting is available by electronic access:
32Thttps://zoom.us/j/9721287294632T
Meeting ID: 972 1287 2946
Dial in number: 1 312 626 6799
August 18, 2020
7:00 p.m.
Olney Central College
Banquet Room
1.Call to Order & Roll CallChairman Fischer
2.Disposition of MinutesChancellor Gower
3.Recognition of Visitors and GuestsGower
A. Visitors and Guests
B. IECEA Representative
4.Public Comment
5.Reports
A. Trustees
B. Presidents
C. Cabinet
6.Policy First Reading (and Possible Approval)
A. Policy 100.31 Preventing Sexual ViolenceGower
7.Policy Second ReadingGower
A. None
8.Staff Recommendations for Approval
A. Acceptance of No Petition CertificateGower
B. Consideration and action on a Resolution providing for the issue of $2,500,000 Taxable General Obligation Community College Bonds (Alternate Revenue Source), Series 2020C, of the District, for community college purposes, the pledge of certain revenues to the payment of principal and interest on the bonds and the levy of a district annual tax sufficient to pay such principal and interest if the pledged revenues are insufficient to make such payment, and authorizing the sale of the bonds to the purchaser thereof……………………………………………………………………………....Gower
C. Approval of Publication for BINA HearingGower
D. Appointment of Board Audit CommitteeGower
E. 2020 Program ReviewGower
F. Emergency Response PlansGower
G. Violence Prevention PlanGower
H. Waive Online Hybrid Course FeeGower
I. Late Fee for Unpaid BalancesGower
J. Board of Trustees ElectionGower
K. Tentative Budget Fiscal Year 2021Gower
L. Articulation Agreements with SIUGower
AAS Radiography to BS Radiation Therapy Technology
AAS Radiography to BS Radiologic Sciences MRI/CT Specialization
AAS Radiography to BS Radiology Education Management
9.Bid Committee ReportGower
A. Lincoln Trail College Parking Lot Seal and Stripe
10.District Finance
A. Financial ReportHawkins
B. Approval of Financial ObligationsHawkins
11.Chancellor’s ReportGowe
12.Executive SessionGower
13.Approval of Executive Session Minutes
A. Written Executive Session MinutesGower
B. Audio Executive Session MinutesGower
14.Approval of Personnel ReportGower
15. Collective BargainingGower
16.LitigationGower
17.Other Items
18.Adjournment