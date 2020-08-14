KEWANEE - Mary S. Rodak, 100, of Kewanee, died Friday, August 7, 2020 at Kewanee Care Home. Mary was born November 10, 1919, in Kewanee, the daughter of Paul and Stefanie (Dylong) Rodak. Mary was a 1938 graduate of Kewanee High School.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Wesley) Ball, Kewanee; twin granddaughters, Brianna Ball, Lee’s Summit, MO and Carissa (Mitchell) Fristad, Peoria; one brother, Paul (Barbara) Rodak, Bellingham, WA; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Helen Vickroy; and eight brothers, George, Joe, Chester, Tony, John, Bill, Eddie and Stan.

Mary’s strength was working with numbers and was employed for many years as a bookkeeper. She walked to work at May Electric Supply Company, she retired in the 1980s. Mary took great pride in her lifetime membership at Holy Trinity PNC Church, where in her younger years she was a member of the choir as well as the Ladies Mission Society. Mary’s top priority was her family which brought her much joy and an abundance of love. She was always available to help no matter what the need. Mary’s happiest times were spent with her granddaughters, Brianna and Carissa. Mary was an avid reader.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Polish National Catholic Church. Bishop Elect Jerry Rafalko will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 am until the time of the service on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the church. Due to the Covid virus, masks and social distancing is required. Memorials may be made to the family. Please leave an online condolence for Mary’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.