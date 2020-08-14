MACOMB – Less than a week in, the Macomb girls golf team is going through the paces.

And with a new coach and a new season on the horizon, the squad is happy to be back together and gearing up for what they hope is another successful fall.

"It’s been a long road just to get to opening day for practice," new head coach Brian Sullivan said. "We had a crazy spring semester with people not in school, then all summer there were a lot of question marks if we would even get to play, we even had those questions up until a week or two before our first practice, we weren’t sure what was going to happen."

But with clearance and guidelines in place, the Macomb girls and their new coach are back on the course and ready to go.

"There was a lot of excitement, then the first day we practiced, you could see everyone was excited to be together, we have a season and we have a lot of talent back," Sullivan said. "There is a lot of optimism this year about what we can accomplish."

Last year Macomb finished sixth at the Class 1A state meet, and with contributors back from that squad, Sullivan hopes his team can make another run.

"It’s a huge advantage to have four players coming back that went through the whole season with the goal of getting to state and getting there," Sullivan said. "They played a practice round and two rounds at state, 54 holes and that made everyone better coming into this season."

Laine Torrance, Lily Vardaman, Ellen Meixner and Katie Teel are key returners from last season’s squad and while graduated seniors Emma Thorman and Karlie Wisslead will be difficult to replace, Sullivan thinks his team can grow into a formidable squad.

"A lot of people look at who is not here, we understand we’re losing two great players in Emma and Karlie who did a ton for Macomb golf, so we understand people look at that," the coach said. "But we choose to look at who is here. We have four back who played at the state tournament so that’s a good building block right there."

With his top four all but set, Sullivan also begins the task of filling in his varsity roster and getting new players up to speed.

With no volleyball this fall, the Bomber golf team numbers are up, and with plenty of athletic talent, Sullivan thinks he can find the players he needs.

"Golf takes a long, long time to get good at and it’s tough to get players up to speed who haven’t played before," he said. "Our numbers are up, which is great, we have 14 players right now, last year at this time, I think we had nine. We have a couple freshmen coming out and we picked up four other players who normally do other sports in the fall.

"It’s great to have them on, they’ve come a long way in one week of golf, that’s for sure. We’re a better team for having them."