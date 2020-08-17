CANTON-Allison Mortland, Alanna Siepel, and Kathryn Waughtel of the Canton FFA Chapter received their State FFA Degree at the Virtual Illinois FFA State Convention this summer.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that can be granted by the Illinois FFA Association. The State FFA Degree is given to members who have met minimum qualifications in the areas of record books, GPA, chapter involvement, community service, and leadership. Less than 3% of FFA members ever earn this award.

Great job, Ladies!