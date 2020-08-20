TOULON – Carol Jane Winans, 84, resident of Toulon for over 50 years, passed away at 6:01 a.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Betty’s Garden Memory Care in Kewanee.

Carol was born on June 17, 1936 in West Jersey, the daughter of George and Carmen (Egbert) Goodwin. She married her husband of 66 years, Wayne Henry Winans on June 13, 1954 at the Pearl Harbor Submarine Base in Hawaii; he survives.

Also surviving are three daughters, Cindy (Jerry) Stapel of Toulon, Susan (Bill) Weibel of South Africa, and Linda Ater of Bloomington; seven grandchildren, Chris Stapel, Jonathan (Mary) Stapel, Bethany Stapel, Doug (Lisa) Weibel, Laura (Warren) Obenski, Michael Ater, and Kyle Ater; eight great-grandchildren, Anna, Micah, Joel, Asher, Davis, Blake, Lucille, and Miles; and one brother, John (Bonnie) Goodwin of Toulon. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Carol worked at the former Mowers in Toulon for several years, was a volunteer at OSF St. Francis, and delivered lunches for the senior center in Toulon. She attended the First Christian Church in Kewanee and had a deep, life-long faith. Carol enjoyed playing cards, gardening, and being outside in her flowerbeds. She loved her dachshunds, Barney and Lovie, and her trips with Wayne to Florida. Her family especially enjoyed her home-baked pies.

A vehicle visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Toulon Cemetery. A family graveside service will follow. Pastor John Reside will officiate. Please enter the cemetery from East Clinton Street. Funeral staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to TentMaker Ministries at 1868 Congregation Road, Dahinda, IL 61428. Condolences may be left for Carol’s family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.