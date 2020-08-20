MINERAL - On Saturday August 15th after a short illness our beloved Brother, Uncle, Close neighbor and Fond Friend, Stanley L Riley passed away at the age of 83 years.

Stanley was born in the family home in the farming community of Mineral, Illinois in 1937 to Ethyle and Ward Riley. Stanley graduated from Mineral High School in 1955 and then received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from the University of Illinois in 1959. Following graduation from College Stanley joined the Army National Guard in Fort Leonard Wood Missouri.

After Guard service Stanley was employed by Northrup King Seed Company which allowed him to travel throughout the United States where he found a home in the Los Angeles, CA area and continued to live there until he passed.

Stan was a man of many passions, including travelling extensively in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Alaska and Hawaii, gardening, following Illini Sports, his dogs Chito 1 and Chito 2, and spending time with family and friends. One of the things Stan was best known for was his sense of humor. Also, Stan was known in his neighborhood by his smile and his wave

Stanley will be missed by his brother, Steve( Sally), his nephews Steve and Alan(Sasha), his nieces Crystal ( Tim), Connie ( Gary), as well as many great nieces and nephews, and numerous extended family members, and his Nuevo Church Family, close neighbors and friends.

In lieu of flowers or monetary donations, the family requests that you send donations to his church Calvary Chapel Nuevo Church in Nuevo, California or plant a tree in Stan’s name. His home of 25 years was anchored by many towering palms and fruit trees that Stan planted over the years. Each commemorated a special moment in his life.