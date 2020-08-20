MACOMB — From move-in day to the classroom protocols to the residence hall restrictions, everything will look different at Western Illinois University this fall.

Western Interim President Martin Abraham met with students as they checked into Thompson Hall under new and revamped procedures. Abraham said that each student had to reserve time slots to check in and that there were fewer people to help with the process to avoid larger crowds.

Before moving in, students were encouraged to get tested for COVID-19 or to quarantine themselves for the recommended 14 days, according to Abraham.

"Neither of those were required but we certainly recognize that those could benefit us and that if anybody has symptoms we prefer that they don’t check in at this point," he said.

While Western may hope and plan to offer in-person classes for the entire semester, Abraham acknowledges the possibility of a worst case scenario. He said that the university is striving to test students, faculty, and staff on a regular basis and that there’s a plan in place should an outbreak occur.

"Clearly if the student develops symptoms, has tested positive…that student will go into isolation. The roommate would be quarantined, the floor might end up all in quarantine," he said, "…probably not the entire building because there’s not as much interaction between students; just because you’re in the building doesn’t mean you’ve been impacted in any way."

Additionally, Abraham said that they are prepared to move students to a separate location specifically designed for quarantine and isolation practices if needed.

Abraham thanked the staff for their hard work in getting students moved in efficiently and for their creativity in finding ways to navigate around the challenges. U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood (IL-18) and Macomb Mayor Mike Inman also joined Abraham in welcoming students to Macomb.

