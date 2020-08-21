It is kind of tough on a guy…these cool mornings. That feeling of fall weather starts to dance in your head, and you begin to get worked up a bit. But oh, so quickly those cool weather dreams vanish when two days later it is back in the nineties again. But fear not, time is running out on the hot weather.

When the cool weather does make one of those Indy- quick pit stops you can almost count on a little ground fog to go along with it. And oh, how I love to play in the fog. You do have to do it fast though because the summer sun will burn off that fog rather quickly.

Just a few days ago we had one of those mornings. The fog was heavy near the ground limiting your visibility to almost nothing. I was smack dab in the middle of it all. You would have had to walk right on top of me before you even knew I was there. I was there waiting on that one little lift that occurs just soon after sunrise. The trees on the horizon, now hidden amongst the fog, will be visible, briefly, while the heavy fog still lingers below, making for a dramatic scene.

The countryside will take on a wild look at that point. The trick then, at this point, is to find a high enough vantage point to view the scene taking place. It does not have to be much, merely inches, for the distorted effect of the fog to give you the idea that you are looking into a foggy valley or some type of rolling terrain. Without the fog you are merely looking at a straight level shot of the horizon, but with the fog, all your ground clutter, like the heavy marsh grasses, are gone.

I find a small clump no more than a step up from where I previously stood. I look out at the horizon. The sun is coming up and quickly defeating the fog. The fog lifts gently, the trees appear, but the ground is still heavily encased in the pea-soup cloud. I take the shot. Minutes later the ground fog lifts, and the trees are hidden again.

Eventually all the fog lifts and the world around me clears. The morning event is over. The marsh now reclaims its superior vision.

Once cleared, I see a doe with her two fawns as they feed along the shores of a now dry lakebed. I watch for some time until the two fawns wander off on their own, some 50 yards from their mother. They disappear into some thick brush no more than 40 yards from me. The adult, feeding much of the time, looks up and notices that the fawns are nowhere in sight. I see her look in all directions but does not panic. She then takes off at a small trot in the direction that the fawns had traveled. The doe follows into the same section of brush that the fawns had went. Despite the small area of brush that they had entered, I do not see them again.

Along a weed line I see quail. It appears to be a family. I wait, looking for that family shot. Nothing happens. I wait even longer. The I see a male Bobwhite sitting in a small tree. Will they come back out into the open again? Well, they do, kind of. They catch sight of me and flush. Eight quail in all.

I leave the marsh in search of Cedar Waxwings. Been having a rough time lately trying to find them. Sometimes you have to be in the right spot at the right time and I just have not been able to do that lately. I do not find any.

I do find a wildflower that I was not that familiar with. It is beautiful and I see that the bees find it lovely as well. Hundreds of bumblebees are in the flowers. I stand in the middle of a gentle hum of bees, it was quite a sight. The flower is a Biennial Gaura and they are numerous in this one area. It is a member of the Evening Primrose family which are plentiful here as well. Some of the plants are tall, easily over my head. And I find that they can grow over seven feet in height. I do my best to get a shot or two of a bee on a flower. I do not want to leave but I have one more stop.

I’m off now to check on the Jewelweed that I have been neglecting. It is a little early to find hummingbirds plentiful in the Jewelweed, but I was there to mostly check on the growth. While I did not see much in the way of heavy growth, I did find some Touch-Me-Nots, which is another name for Jewelweed. It could get better in the next few weeks so I will give it a little more time. I did see one Hummingbird but that was all. Still have a good month yet before the action starts getting good.

While there I did check on some Goldenrod as well. I am guessing we should start seeing a few blooms in about five days. Fall is getting closer folks.