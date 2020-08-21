CANTON-It was 35 years ago in August that St. Mary’s Parish opened a food pantry to serve those in need in this Fulton County Community. The pantry originally operated from the basement of the former rectory at 229 N. Third Avenue when it opened Aug. 12, 1985.

Father Bob Reynolds and Sylvia Juraco organized a group of volunteers who were disappointed when only a few people came on opening day.

In 2019, the St. Mary Pantry served over 26,000 family members and it is predicted that the number may increase to 30,000 by December of this year.

The first pantry offered clothing and food but discontinued the clothing due to problems with humidity and distribution. When the former rectory was sold, the pantry moved to a property on Second Avenue near the church.

In the Spring of 2012, when that property was razed, the pantry moved to its present location.

John Dudek, a retired public service administrator, is chairman of the St. Mary’s Food Pantry. He is assisted by a crew of willing volunteers from St. Mary’s including members of the Knights of Columbus.

The planning committee includes Jay Shepler, Operations Manager; MaryLou Kuchan, Recording Secretary; Nancy Elson, Financial Secretary; Vicki Pettett, JoAnne Krock, Ken Tuckey, Joyce Betterton, and Curtis Theyse. Father Daniel Ebker is the Pastor.

St. Mary’s Food Pantry was established in 1985. The Pantry is located adjacent to and behind St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Chestnut Avenue. It is open every Friday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. To comply with official orders, workers have their temperatures taken before working and have temporarily established social distancing.

During this critical time, St. Mary’s Food Pantry expresses their thanks on behalf of their clients to the organizations, churches, St. Mary’s donors and all individuals who support the Pantry. The clients frequently say, "thank you," "God Bless you," or "I don’t know what we’d do without this food."

The mission statement for the Pantry is as follows: St. Mary’s Food Pantry models the love and compassion of Jesus Christ by providing food to the needy in the Canton area. This endeavor is staffed by a caring volunteer workforce who maintain a network for food acquisition and distribution using donations of food and money.

Due to the COVID-19 Epidemic, St. Mary’s Food Pantry has revised the method of food distribution in compliance with the rules of DHS. Additionally, a religious service is planned to mark the occasion but due to the restrictions no celebration will be held.