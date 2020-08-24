LOCKPORT-Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the 28th anniversary of the kidnapping and murder of Tammy Zywicki.

Zywicki, a 21-year-old college student, departed from Evanston on the afternoon of Aug. 23, 1992, traveling to Iowa where she was enrolled at Grinnell College. Zywicki’s abandoned vehicle was found later that day parked along Interstate Highway 80 near Utica, Illinois. Her body was discovered a week later along Interstate Highway 44 rural Lawrence County, Missouri.

The Illinois State Police, in coordination with the FBI and the LaSalle County State’s Attorney’s office, remain committed to pursuing justice for Tammy and her family. This anniversary marks 28 years that Zywicki’s family and friends have endured the loss of her love and friendship. Our thoughts remain with her family and friends. We ask if anyone has any information on the kidnapping and murder of Tammy Zywicki to please contact the Illinois State Police at (815) 726-6377 or the Chicago FBI Field Division at (312) 421-6700. Her case remains an active and ongoing criminal investigation.