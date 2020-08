CANTON—Drive, bike, walk, or run through Canton’s Big Creek Park and you’ll see there’s a decidedly patriotic look to the landscape these days. The Canton Park District has installed 15 new United States flags on light poles throughout the park.

Parks Director Jon Johnson says "There can never be too much patriotism shown in our country and this is one small way the Canton Park District can help."

Big Creek Park is the oldest park in the Canton Park District system.

It opened in 1923.