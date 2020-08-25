AVON-The following auction results are from the Avon Fat Steer Show. The auction was held Saturday, Aug. 22.
1. Kyle Eathington
Grand Champion
WT: 1325
Price: 3.75
Buyer: Neff Co.-Avon
2. Anna Serven
Reserve Champion
WT: 1300
Price: 3.75
Buyer: Herr Petroleum
3. Carsyn Mathre
Grand Rate of Gain
WT: 1380
Price: 1.75
Buyer: Tompkins State Bank
4. Makinze Bartlett
Res. Rate of Gain
WT: 1170
Price: 2.00
Buyer: Bushnell Vet, Raritan State Bank
5. Maci Brooks
Class 2 1st
WT: 1235
Price: 2.25
Buyer: Bloomberg Cattle
6. Halee Hendel
Class 5 1st
WT: 1395
Price: 2.25
Buyer: Riden Farm Supply
7. Carly Powell
Class 6 1st
WT: 1420
Price: 2.75
Buyer: Western IL Home Health, Ron and Dan Byers
8. Mazie Kramer
Class 1 2nd
WT: 1175
Price: 2.75
Riden Farm Supply, McGrew Feed Lot
9. Bralyn Mason
Class 2 2nd
WT: 1200
Price: 2.75
Buyer: Bushnell Locker
10. Jace Featherlin
Class 3 2nd
WT: 1280
Price: 2.75
Buyer: Wise Family Funeral Home
11. Shay Powell
Class 4 2nd
WT: 1360
Price: 3.00
Buyer: Western IL Home Health, Ron and Dan Byers
12. Garron Mason
Class 5 2nd
WT: 1375
Price: 3.00
Buyer: Larry and Deb Mason
13. Ella Eathington
Class 6 2nd
WT: 1410
Price: 3.50
Buyer: Serven Fertilizer, Channel Seeds
14. Dylan Anderson
Class 1 3rd
WT: 1105
Price: 2.50
Buyer: Hiel Trailer Sales
15. Jaclyn Janssen
Class 2 3rd
WT: 1205
Price: 2.25
Buyer: Hi-Lo Grocery
16. Kallie Kramer
Class 3 3rd
WT: 1240
Price: 3.00
Buyer: Nutrien-Fairview
17. Angel Craver
Class 4 3rd
WT: 1350
Price: 3.75
Buyer: Neff Co.-Avon
18. Dustin Shultz
Class 5 3rd
WT: 1400
Price: 2.25
Buyer: Nutrien-Galesburg
19. Emma Eathington
Class 6 3rd
WT: 1540
Price: 3.75
Buyer: Cathy Eathington in memory of Gary Eathington
20. Taylor Hendel
Class 1 4th
WT: 1140
Price: 2.00
Buyer: Maximum Outdoor TV
21. Jacob Gilfillan
Class 2 4th
WT: 1210
Price: 2.75
Buyer: Nutrien-Viola
22. Josie Featherlin
Class 3 4th
WT: 1300
Price: 2.25
Buyer: Nutrien-Viola
23. Joel Featherlin
Class 4 4th
WT: 1305
Price: 2.75
Buyer: Nutrien-Galesburg
24. Tim Serven
Class 5 4th
WT: 1390
Price: 3.10
Buyer: Serven Fertilizer, Tompkins State Bank
25. Perry Serven
Class 6 4th
WT: 1460
Price: 5.00
Buyer: Neff Co.-Avon
26. Zach Arthur
Class 3 5th
WT: 1270
Price: 2.75
Buyer: West Central FS, Premium Seed
27. Nate Kramer
Class 4 5th
WT: 1305
Price: 3.40
Buyer: Tompkins State Bank
28. Thomas Janssen
Class 6 5th
WT: 1440
Price: 3.75
Buyer: Bushnell Vet, Raritan State Bank