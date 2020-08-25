On Friday, cars lined the road running through Northeast Park as residents waited to collect boxes of free dairy products. By 11 a.m., over 100 cars had already filed through.

At the front of the line passing out those boxes was Pastor Stephen McGough and volunteers from Encounter Church, located on McClure Street in Kewanee. Residents stayed in their cars, while masked volunteers loaded the boxes into open trunks.

The dairy giveaway was part of a grant program from Prairie Farms, and McGough, after filling out the necessary paperwork, was able to bring the products to Kewanee. The distribution, McGough said, was in cooperation with the help of Rural Compassion Ministries. Save-A-Lot also loaned them some equipment for the event.

"We just wanted to bless our city. We know it’s hard times and we love Kewanee," the pastor said.

The boxes contained a variety of dairy products including milk and flavored milk, sour cream, cottage cheese and dip. In all, 960 boxes were handed out. McGough said that at first, they were giving an unlimited number of boxes, but that was changed and limited to three boxes as residents continued to arrive. At several periods during the morning, cars were backed up onto the highway.

This is the first time the dairy giveaway has come to Kewanee. McGough said he is considering doing this again and has already contacted Prairie Farms about another delivery.

"We want to see how today goes," he said. "With COVID, many people have been hit hard and we had an opportunity to bless our community."

On Saturday, the Encounter Church held a second event at the church, giving away free clothes, hot dogs and cotton candy.