Gary Lynn Workman, age 70 of Olney, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020 in Vincennes, IN at Good Samaritan Hospital. He was born June 11, 1950 in Vincennes, IN to Charles Joseph Workman and his wife Evelyn Marie (Snider) Workman.

On August 23, 1969, Gary married Susie Kay Eagleson, and she survives.

Gary had been a custodian for East Richland Middle School and Burgin Manor for years. He also spent time working as an over-the-road truck driver. When Gary and Susie Kay were able, they attended church regularly. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Olney and also enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, and watch professional wrestling.

Surviving family includes: his wife of 51 years- Susie Kay Workman of Olney: two daughters- Lora Esquivel of Tiptonville, TN and Stephanie Lynn Earley and husband Robert E. of Olney: three siblings- Ron Workman, Jim Workman, and Brenda Gosnell all of Olney: four grandchildren- Aaron Davis, Vanessa Esquivel, Logan Davis, and Emilio Esquivel: and one step-granddaughter- Krystal Saunders.

He was preceded in death by: his parents- Charles Joseph Workman and Evelyn Marie Workman: one brother- Charles Ray Workman: and two sisters- Mary Louis Bogard and Virginia Ann Workman (in infancy).

A funeral service will be held for Gary Lynn Workman at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Cunningham Funeral Home in Bridgeport. A walk-through visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Bridgeport City Cemetery/Shiloh Cemetery.

Memorial contribution can be sent to the family through the funeral home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.cunninghamfuneralhomes.com.

PLEASE NOTE THAT COVID-19 GUIDELINES WILL BE OBSERVED. SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES WILL BE IN FORCE, AND THE FAMILY ASKES THAT FACE COVERINGS BE USED WHEN SOCIAL DISTANCING CANNOT BE MAINTAINED.