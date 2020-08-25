MACOMB — Mayor Mike Inman told the city council Monday that buildings that formerly housed Haeger Pottery would be demolished within the next two months. He said that he spoke with the demolition contractor that day.

The mayor said that fencing would be put up this week around the property located between Charles and Carroll streets. He said the demolition process would take around two months.

Inman also said that people would gather this afternoon at the women's monument in Chandler Park to celebrate the anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. The ceremony begins at 5 p.m. and is co-sponsored by the Macomb Woman's Club, the McDonough County League of Women Voters, the Macomb Feminist Network, and the Western Illinois Museum.

Later, at 7 p.m., there will be an online discussion on Facebook. This will be coordinated by the Western Illinois Museum.

The council received public comments on hate speech and racial justice. A letter was read from regional racial justice advocate Samuel Richardson, whose comments were made on behalf of the Social Justice Coalition of Mason County. He wrote, "Hate incidents, as defined by the DOJ, include some activities that are not crimes....There is a disparity between hate crimes that occur and those that are reported to law enforcement."

Richardson wrote that, between 2011 and 2013, 23 percent of hate crime victims did not report those crimes.

Heather McMeekan of the Racial Justice Coalition said that Macomb Police Chief Curt Barker's quarterly report, given to the city council last week, did not include a list of local hate crimes. "Residents are being deprived of the knowledge of such crimes," she said.

McMeekan said, "Victims must suffer alone as their cases are not shared with the community." She said that national statistics in 2016 show that 90 percent of local communities did not report any hate crimes.

Community Development Coordinator John Bannon reported during the city council committee of the whole meeting that the census logo is displayed on 30 face masks in Macomb, most of them on small Rocky dog statues. "WIU and local landlords have helped distribute masks," he said.

Bannon said 18,500 city residents have submitted census reports. He said most of these are from southeast Macomb, so more work needs to be done in the other city quadrants. Bannon said the Macomb Fire Department will drive around and give out ice cream along with census literature.

Aldermen voted to place the review of closed session city council minutes on the September 8 city council consent agenda.

City Administrator Scott Coker reviewed proposed city social media policies to be voted on in September. He said one applies to conduct by city employees participating in social media, and the other applies to people participating in city social media outlets.

Coker said that, though Macomb allows comments to be posted to city social media, the city will list the type of commentary that is not allowed and will remove prohibited posts.

Alderman Gayle Carper asked if the proposed city policies interfere with anyone's free speech rights. City Attorney Lisa Scalf responded that they do not.

Mayor Inman reviewed plans to name the street surrounding the C.T. Vivian homesite, East Adams Street from Edwards to Pearl streets, as Dr. C.T. Vivian Way. He said the McDonough County Branch of the NAACP has requested the honorary street naming and that the city would place a historical marker on the Vivian property in a ceremony to be held on September 26.

