KEWANEE - Jacquie Harlow-Johnston, 64, a resident of Pleasant View Health Care Center in Morrison, formerly of Kewanee and Neponset, passed away peacefully the morning of August 27, 2020 after a long illness. She was born the daughter of William C. and Dorothy (Amburgy) Harlow on March 10, 1956. She graduated from Kewanee High School in 1974.

She married Jack Stabler in July of 1974 and he passed away in 1976 when their son Jason was just nine months old. She later married Gary Stabler and they farmed in Neponset and the surrounding area for many years.

In 1998 she relocated to Biloxi, MS. She married Bill Johnston of Kewanee in 2003 and they resided in the Biloxi and New Orleans area for many years.

Jacquie was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Jodi (Jerry) Hood, and a nephew, Terry James Hood. She leaves behind a son, Jason Lee Stabler of Neponset, a grandson, Preston Lee Stabler of Neponset, sisters Judith (Tom) Millslagle of Savanna, IL and Jean (Darrell) Adams of Singer, LA, William Johnston of Kewanee and many nieces and nephews.

Due to the restrictions of COVID-19 private graveside services will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery of Kewanee at a later date. Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee is in charge of arrangements. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.