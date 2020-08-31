Carolyn Irene Strausbaugh, 77, of Blandinsville, Illinois went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Memorial Medical Center in Carthage, Illinois.

Carolyn was born on January 12, 1943 to Gerald and Kathryn Farris Thompson at their home in Blandinsville. Carolyn married A.J. Thomason and they enjoyed 20 years of life together, traveling to many states and attending country music festivals.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Angela K. Thomason of Macomb, Illinois; brother, Larry Thomason and sister, Janet Shipman of Blandinsville; three grandsons, Jason R. Wetzel of Baltimore, Maryland, Joshua L. Hughes (Wendy Nelson) of Macomb and Scott A. Stoneking of Urbana, Illinois; step-son, Terry Thomason (Claudette) of Carthage, Illinois; step-daughter, Kathy Thomason of Stronghurst, Illinois and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

Carolyn’s hobbies included tending to her flowers, reading, traveling, making and collecting dolls, scrapbooking the family history and listening to country music. She loved listening to her daughter, Angela sing. One of her favorite things to do was get in the car and just go somewhere.

Carolyn retired from the Elms Nursing Home where she was a housekeeper.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Kathryn Thompson; one sister, Judy at childbirth; one brother, Donald Wayne Thompson and ex-husband, A.J. Thomason. She will be missed.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Glade City Cemetery in Blandinsville with Reverend Dave Gyiter officiating.. There will be no visitation.

Due to Covid, social distancing and masks will be appreciated.

Potluck luncheon at the Blandinsville park will follow the service. Bring a dish to share.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Blandinsville is in charge of arrangements.

You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.