Proposal to nix city hiring commission fails

For more than half a century the city of Kewanee has had a Civil Service Commission, which conducts the hiring process for some city employees.

Now, city staff has recommended doing away with the commission and having department heads do the hiring. But the City Council isn’t happy with that idea.

The voters, by about a 3-1 margin, approved a referendum in 1966 to create a Civil Service Commission. At the time, Kewanee had the commission form of government, under which elected City Council members were in charge of running various city departments.

The Civil Service Commission was created to end hiring on the basis of nepotism or political patronage, which had been commonplace.

The commission conducts testing for job applicants in city departments other than the police and fire departments, which are covered by the Fire and Police Commission. The Civil Service Commission ranks the applicants according to their test scores, and when job openings come up, the jobs are offered to the people at the top of the list.

The lists are maintained for months; at some point they expire, and the commission conducts another testing session.

There are drawbacks to this system, according to City Manager Gary Bradley.

An ordinance eliminating the commission was on the agenda for Monday’s City Council meeting, and in a report to the council, Bradley said the Civil Service Commission system "is ineffective, cumbersome and has. . .negative impacts on the ability of the City to fill vacancies with the best candidates available."

Bradley’s report continued that "a majority of cities no longer use the method that we have adopted," and that "The process is not set up in such a way that it results in the selection of the best candidates available at the time of a position vacancy, but instead the best who were available or interested at some time in the past."

Bradley also wrote that "it has even been suggested" that the Civil Service Commission’s procedures "may contribute to institutional racism that some of is are blind to," since hiring may not "reflect the face of the community."

But council members didn’t even vote on the ordinance. Councilman Mike Yaklich asked whether the council had the power to do away with a commission that was created by the vote of the citizens.

Yaklich suggested that the only way to get rid of the Civil Service Commission would be through the same mechanism that created it: Another referendum.

Councilman Chris Colomer agreed: "If it was voted in, it has to be voted out," he said.

City Attorney Justin Raver said he didn’t have an opinion on the legality of abolishing the commission with an ordinance.

Yaklich also noted that city staff has said they haven’t been able to find tests that the Civil Service Commission can use for job applicants. He said he’s found that "hundreds" of exams are available.

He said he supports keeping the Civil Service Commission because "It’s a huge benefit to the community," and added that he feels the quality of new employees would be "diminished" if city department heads did the hiring.

Council members did agree that even with the Civil Service Commission certifying qualified applicants, department heads should have the opportunity to interview them before they’re hired — a procedure that’s already being followed in some cases.

Proposal to nix city hiring commission fails

By Mike Berry

The Star Courier

