TOULON – Bill E. Jones, 93, of Kewanee, formerly of Toulon, passed away from Covid-19 at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton.

Bill was born on March 22, 1927 in Kewanee, the son of Cyrus and Ollie Jones. He married Mary A. "Mary Anne" Baslis on June 27, 1948 in Kewanee; she preceded him in death on February 9, 2016.

Surviving are one son, Ed (Donna) Jones of Kewanee; three daughters, Janet (Gene) West of Toulon, Betsy Horrie of Toulon, and Ginny Fletcher of Chillicothe; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; special friend, Barb Van Riper of Kewanee; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him dearly.

Bill graduated from Kewanee High School in 1945 and went to Western Illinois University to study pre-dentistry. He worked in the grocery industry and as a manager at A&P in Toulon, most recently working and retiring from Jones Recreation in Toulon. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, baseball, cross-country, and fishing. He loved watching his grandchildren in their sporting events, playing couples bridge and meeting with his "coffee group". He never knew a stranger and was loved by everyone.

A vehicle visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. (noon) to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming. Staff will be onsite to direct and assist as you greet the family from your vehicle. A private family burial will be in Toulon Cemetery. Rev. Ed Jones will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Toulon United Methodist Church or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria. Condolences may be left for Bill’s family on his tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com.