GALVA — "We're a lot better off than we could be," was how Black Hawk College East Campus Executive Dean Jeffry Hawes described both enrollment for fall semester and how they're dealing with COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the first two-weeks of class. Hawes said 10-day registration figures, as of Monday, Aug. 31, show East Campus enrollment is down by only about 10 percent from the same time last year — 802 for fall 2019 and 715 in 2020, or 89.15 percent of last year's figure. Black Hawk College's Quad City Campus also held it's own, in spite of the pandemic, with 90.16 percent of last fall's enrollment reported there.

"It's amazing. We're in a really good spot, enrollment-wise, compared to where we were afraid we might be," said Hawes.

A full schedule of classes in a blended in-person and online learning format with several options were available to students when classes began Aug. 17. There are limitations on the number of persons allowed in the bookstore and computer labs, there is no food service as before, and library services are online only. Classroom and lab sizes have been cut in half for social distancing.

With classes either completely online or held, in part, on site, Hawes said only about 100 students are on campus in any given hour of the day. Between 400 and 500 students on campus would be the hourly count in normal circumstances.

The college has been following safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Restore Illinois Plan.

Hawes said some attendees have had to be reminded, but overall, students and faculty have been very cooperative in wearing face coverings and observing social distancing. Black Hawk East is a commuter college and other than those living on campus in Prairie Pointe Apartments, students come and go from their home or off-campus apartment throughout the day and evening, Monday through Friday, making them personally responsible for not bringing the virus from the community into the campus buildings. Students enrolled in BHE's ag and equine programs come from all over the United States. "I can't speak for what happens off campus, but on campus it has gone smoothly," Hawes said. "Students want to be in class and know what they have to do to keep it that way."

If necessary, all classes could quickly go back online, as they were last spring, he said.

Everyone coming on campus, including students, employees and visitors, must wear a face mask while in any of the college facilities, and meet the requirements of posted COVID-19 screening notices.

Upon entering through the main entrance, temperature is taken and questions asked. To speed up the repeated process, students may download an app which allows them to fill out the checklist online before arriving to avoid going through the process each time at the door. Those who do not meet the guidelines are not allowed to enter.

The college conducts health assessments and temperature testing at the main entrance of Building A during the day. All other entrances remain locked. After 5 p.m. entrance checks are made at the Public Safety office. GED and ESL classes at the Community Education Center in Kewanee also began Aug. 17 through a combination of online and in-person instruction. Temperature testing and health assessments are conducted at the entrance to the CEC in Kewanee from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Those needing access to the adjacent Welding and Skilled Trades Center must be checked at the CEC.

For livestock, horse, horse show and soil judging teams, which normally travel long distances to contest sites across the nation in the months ahead, the future is still a question mark. Practices and workouts in the ag and equine programs, most of which are held outdoors or in large indoor arenas, are being held with appropriate measures taken with the hope that contests will be held.

Hawes said some major events are still on in person, while some, like those entered by the horse show team, have already shifted to a virtual format. Hawes said he and BHC President Tim Wynes are meeting with coaches of the respective teams in an effort to explore ways to meet mandated health guidelines and still arrange transportation, housing and other aspects of long trips to distant sites, if they decide it's safe to "go live" on the scheduled dates.