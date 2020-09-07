CANTON — Veterans groups from around Fulton County united Wednesday in Jones Park, downtown Canton, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of VJ (Victory over Japan) Day and to recognize surviving veterans of World War II.

Japanese government officials signed the surrender Sept, 2, 1945, aboard the US Missouri, bringing World War II to a close.

Cards and medals were given to the four WWII veterans present at the ceremony. Others who were unable to attend had their cards and medals sent to them.

Those present at the ceremony were Jack Walker, Mike Kuzniar, Chellis DeFord and John Keller.

Surviving veterans unable to attend included Carl Burnham, Fred Milligan, Gordon Linn, Clyde Eskridge, Dale Vaughn, Robert Green, Dean Smith, A.J. Henseler, Eldon Zaborac, Martin Henard, Fredie Van Sickle, Virgil B. Yaste, Jim Hart and Marian Paul.

Master of Ceremonies Wally Hammond said this ceremony "was just what America needs" at this time.

"It's great to see people out to observe this day in history," he said.

Randy Weaver read a prayer given on the USS Missouri just prior to the surrender, urging those present to never forget those who paid the cost for our country's victory and freedom.

Featured speaker, the Rev. Greg Ogle, noted the majority of those sent to fight in World War II were teenagers who had no idea what they were getting into.

"It changed them forever," he said of the soldiers who "gave their lives for a thing called freedom."

Rev. Ogle went on to say the entire country suffered during this time, reminding the crowd of the financial struggles America faced and the difficult changes made necessary by the war, but added those who fought made it possible for the country to survive and for the people of the U.S. and others to be free.

"They were grown men when they came home," Rev. Ogle said, who remarked their return saw the growth of churches and the economy.

"The country was rebuilt," he said.

Noting the country is facing different types of challenges today, the pandemic and political discord, he called on today's citizens to "do our part for someone else's future."

"We enjoy what we have today because of these veterans," Rev. Ogle said. "We cannot just give up now," adding our efforts would show we were continuing to honor those who "did their bit."

Rev. Ogle told the gathering that just as God promised to never leave or forsake us, so we were never to give up on American freedom or the veterans and to "make them proud of us."

All four veterans present thanked the organizers for their medals and said they were glad to be there. DeFord added he "didn't think I would live this long."

The ceremony ended with a 21-gun salute and the playing of "Taps."