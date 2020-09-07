CANTON—Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, the Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library Children’s Department does not feel it is safe to have Story Time sessions this fall. However, they will be creating Take and Make Story Time Kits with various themed activities every week to help our youngest patrons still learn new things and develop a love of reading.

Registration for these kits will be required in order to assure we have enough supplies, but the kits are free to anyone who registers. Registration begins Sept. 8 and the Story Time Kits will be available each week beginning the week of Sept. 21 and ending the week of Oct. 26.

If you have any questions or to register, please call the library at (309)647-0328 or stop in and ask for Ms. Tiffany.