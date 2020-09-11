KEWANEE - Rudolph Joseph Wolf, D.O., 85, passed away on September 9, 2020 at 4:08 a.m. at Cleveland Clinic and Hospital Weston in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was the husband to Mavis Wolf for 28 blessed years.

Rudy was born in Kewanee, IL and was the oldest son of Joseph and Lois Wolf. Rudy graduated Kewanee High School and went to the University of Texas for his undergraduate, and earned his doctor of osteopathy from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery in Kirksville MO. He completed his internship at Oklahoma Osteopathic Hospital in Tulsa, now Oklahoma State University Medical Center. Rudy was board–certified in the practice of medicine and established his practice in Skiatook, OK in 1961 and retired in 2015. He was honored to care for those he deeply loved throughout Green Country.

He was a distinguished Fellow in the College of Osteopathic Family Physicians. His professional memberships included the American Osteopathic Association, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, Tulsa District Osteopathic Society and the American College of General Practitioner in Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery.

He also served as the past president of several medical groups, including the Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, the American College of Osteopathic Family Practitioners, the Tulsa Medical Society, and the department of Family Practice at Oklahoma State University Medical Center. Wolf is a past chief of staff and a founding member of Bailey Regional Medical Center and Collinsville Memorial Hospital, He has also served as chairman for the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce and Rotary Club as well as chairman of the pastoral council of Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Skiatook.

He will be remembered for loving his Lord Jesus Christ above all things, and his passion for life. Rudy loved traveling and spending precious time seeing new things and experiencing the joys of family and friends.

He is survived by his spouse, Mavis, his children; Chris and his wife Mary, Kim and her husband Ron and Rudy II and his wife Ann, his step-children; Michael and his wife Hulya, and Patrick and his wife Nicole and his brother, Joe Wolf of Tulsa and his wife Nancy. Rudy’s grandchildren are Stephen, Natalie, Alan, Jenna, Trey, Daniel, Grace, Brian, Cameron M., Madison, and McKenzie. Rudy also has 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Sara.

Visitation will be held at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee, IL., on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 11:30 a.m. at Mount Olivet Cemetery with Deacon Martin VanMeltebeck officiating. Should you desire please send a donation, in lieu of flowers to: St. Joseph’s Indian School, PO Box 100, Chamberlin, S.D. 57325-0100. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences to www.ruxfuneralhome.com.