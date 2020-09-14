One of my favorite movies is John Carpenter's 1981 science-fiction adventure, "Escape from New York" starring Kurt Russell as Snake Plisken. It was inspired by the then high crime rate in New York City.

The film develops the economically implausible idea that the government moved most people out of the city and left it to the criminals. The federal government then designated it a maximum security location and began to dump more criminals in.

In real life today, it is not so much crime as the coronavirus pandemic that is causing people to leave New York City and other metropolitan areas where people are too close together and social and business attractions are declining.

Syndicated story consultant Jeff Crilley sent me a New York Post story about those who are leaving New York City. He tagged his accompanying note with the title, "Land of the Flee."

The Post article reported that moving companies can barely keep up with the people who are moving out of Manhattan. One company owner, Perry Chance, said all four of his trucks are in use and he's had to rent U-Haul trucks to satisfy increasing demand. Chance said the volume of moves has increased by 70 percent.

Chance said 25 percent of the people are moving to nearby Connecticut and Pennsylvania, and another five percent are relocating within the New York City area. The other 70 percent are moving to suburban locations such as Long Island.

One of those moving said it makes more sense to move to the suburbs and mask up than continue to pay high prices to live in an area where most workers now are working from home and the streets have been taken over by the less fortunate.

"The mass evacuation of the Upper West Side from New York City is in full effect," said Curtis Sliwa, founder of the Guardian Angels. August saw a 44 percent jump in suburban home sales and a 56 percent drop in Manhattan property sales.

States gaining population during these panic moves are Idaho, New Mexico, Delaware, South Carolina, and Maine. The states which are losing the most people are New York, California, Illinois, and Minnesota as well as Washington, D.C.

