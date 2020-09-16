MACOMB — On Wednesday morning, Macomb CUSD 185 announced via the district’s website and Facebook page that all in-person and online classes are canceled.

Macomb Superintendent Patrick M. Twomey said in the announcement that at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, there was an active shooter on the Western Illinois University campus. With the shooter being at large, he decided to cancel classes for the day.

Reactions to the Facebook indicated that many in the community were relieved Twomey decided to close the schools.

"I was wondering if they were going to make the call! I’m glad that they did," said one Facebook user.

"…not to mention if you live in Macomb and (were) aware of it last night, chances are you haven’t slept," another Facebook user responded.

The Facebook comment exchange continued, with one user commenting that she learned of the situation when her "phone started buzzing like there was a weather alert at about 4:58 in the morning." Another said that she was aware of the situation from the beginning because a cousin was in the residence hall when the shooting occurred and was able to get out safely to stay with relatives.

Not all residents were satisfied with the decision to close the schools. Some followers asked how long an active shooter event lasts in case the shooter remains at large. Another expressed frustration about being unable to prepare in advance for their children remaining home, and said that the school district would need to think of a better plan of action than the one that was announced around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Residents tried to respond to one another’s concerns in the absence of more information."…I understand your frustration. This happened late last night, and law enforcement has worked it all night," another Facebook user responded. "I’m sure the school was waiting on updates this morning. I’m sure that as more information is released, they can make a more informed decision. Today it was probably a better safe than sorry call."

The post was shared 168 times as of Wednesday morning.

Twomey announced on the post that the district will send another update when it is safe for classes to resume.

