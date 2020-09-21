Asleep in Jesus. John Douglas (Doug) Ricker passed away at his farm home near Lewistown Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at the age of 70.

He was recovering from recent heart surgery. Surviving him is his wife Barbara Ricker, his daughters Jennifer Jones, Norfolk, Virginia and Sally Peterson, Highland Park; and sons John Ricker, East Peoria and Charlie Ricker, Lewistown.

Also surviving him are seven grandchildren; Cole, Johntay, Charlie, Joshua, James, Carter and Mia. Doug’s two surviving brothers are Brian Ricker, St. Peters, Missouri and Ross Ricker, Peoria.

Doug was born in Liberal, Kansas, March 12, 1950 to Lucile Ricker and the Reverend John S. Ricker (both deceased).

He graduated from Roanoke-Benson High School in Roanoke in 1968 and attended Illinois Central College. Doug was employed at Caterpillar for 30 years and farmed property he gradually acquired during his lifetime. Doug was an automobile aficionado from an early age and enjoyed restoring antique cars and tractors. He also enjoyed hunting and sport shooting. During recent years he spent considerable time researching his family ancestry.

Doug was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Havana. He was always ready to extend a helping hand to family and friends. Doug will truly be missed.

A Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton.

Graveside services will follow in Apple Cemetery in rural Lewistown.