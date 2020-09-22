A standoff with an armed resident has led to the police shooting death of Ryan Blunk, Geneseo police said Tuesday afternoon.

Blunk, 30, of Geneseo, was the subject of a manhunt that started at 4:22 a.m. Tuesday in Atkinson after he reportedly shot at Henry County Sheriff’s deputies who had attempted to pull him over for a traffic stop.

The search, which led to a lockdown of the Geneseo School District, ended near U.S. Highway 6 and Dilenbeck Drive, with Blunk being shot and killed by an officer with the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. Police said they found Blunk with a shotgun and started negotiations that lasted more than an hour and a half.

"This incident resulted in an officer involved shooting and the death of Mr. Blunk," said Geneseo Police Chief Gene Karzin in a press release.

Meanwhile, Karzin said, the incident is being investigated by the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigations.

Other law enforcement agencies involved in the manhunt included the Illinois Department of Corrections, the Illinois State Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s office.