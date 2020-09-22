MACOMB, Ill. – Starting Monday, October 5, McDonough District Hospital will begin offering flu vaccinations, with a new convenient option for this upcoming flu season.

MDH will offer flu vaccinations seven days a week at the hospital’s drive-thru screening station, Monday through Friday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

"MDH is happy to offer a drive-thru option for administering flu vaccines," said Deb Lawver, Director of MDH Home Health Care. "It’s another way we can offer a necessary service while working to keep our community safe and well."

Patients of MDH primary care providers (Family Clinic, Pediatrics, and Bushnell Family Practice, along with the Convenience Clinic), can call their respective provider and schedule a time to get the flu shot at the clinic.

The Home Health staff will travel to surrounding areas for vaccinations, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they will only be offered in a drive-thru capacity.

October 7, 10-11 a.m. Bushnell: Farmers & Merchants Bank, 429 Cole Street

October 14, 10-11 a.m. Colchester: United Methodist Church, 218 W. McLean Street

October 16, 10-11 a.m. Blandinsville: First Christian Church, 230 W. Washington Street

The single best way to protect against the flu is to get vaccinated each year. The current COVID-19 pandemic makes getting a flu vaccine even more important to protect the health of individuals and their loved ones.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends an age appropriate vaccination for the flu. Two flu vaccines will be available, one for ages 18-64 and another for ages 65 and older. Anyone under the age of 18 should contact their primary care provider. Participants are asked to wear a short sleeve shirt as all shots are given in the upper arm.

There is no out-of-pocket charge to the Medicare Part B recipient. Persons with Medicare Part B must present their Medicare card, and MDH will bill for this service. The flu shot is $40 for those ages 18-64, and for anyone 65 and older it's $70. Participants may pay with cash or check.

For more information about the community flu shot clinics, call MDH Home Health Care at (309) 836-1544.