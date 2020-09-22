LONDON MILLS-Audrey Tarochione, daughter of Lance and Roberta Tarochione, London Mills, received the Amos Abbadusky Outstanding Student Award for the month of September.

This award is based on citizenship, scholarship, attendance, service and participation and is given based upon input from the faculty.

Miss Tarochione is a member of the following organizations at Spoon River Valley: National Honor Society, Student Council, Science Club and S.W.A.T.

She currently participated in Academic Challenge, Speech Team, Envirothon, and 4-H as well as being an athlete on the North Fulton volleyball and softball teams.

She is also serving as Spoon River Valley’s Yearbook Editor.

Congratulations, Audrey!