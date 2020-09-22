It’s not everyone who knows what they want to do with their life at the age of 13, but Linda Bolls had a pretty good idea.

As a freshman English assignment, Bolls was asked to write a poem on any subject. She chose the subject of giving and her poem titled, "It’s All In the Size of Your Heart," went on to be published by the National High School Poetry Association.

"I didn’t look back on it until a year ago," Bolls said of the poem. "It was buried in a bunch of stuff."

But now, looking at the words she wrote years ago about how happiness doesn’t come from wealth or fancy things, but instead, "it’s how you touch the lives that are all around," Bolls believes she was destined to volunteer her time helping others. She just never imagined that her work would win any awards.

"I just do my job," Bolls said. "I don’t do it for any awards or recognition but the gratitude of helping others. I love what I do."

But recently Bolls has won an award. On Sept. 16, she accepted the Governor’s Volunteer Service Award during a virtual online event. Bolls was just one of 27 Illinois residents to receive the award, which recognizes volunteers and volunteer programs that have made a difference in Illinois, and highlights the importance of volunteerism and community service.

Bolls was nominated by Etta LaFlora, who was recently named "Outstanding Citizen of the Year" by the Kewanee Chamber of Commerce. Bolls and LaFlora have worked closely together for years with organizations like AmeriCorps.

"I didn’t even know I was nominated," said Bolls.

In fact, when Bolls received an email from the Serve Illinois Commission informing her that she had been chosen for the prestigious honor, and not to take it lightly, she questioned their decision.

"I wrote back that I was humbled and honored but I’m not sure there aren’t other people who deserve it more than me," she said.

Bolls was given the Northwest region award for her service to AmeriCorps and her work at Abilities Plus. Since 2018, Bolls has taught classes at Abilities Plus, offering clients lessons on everyday subjects like jobs and hygiene. Since COVID-19, Bolls said she has moved to a different department and is focusing one on one with three individual clients.

Abilities Plus Executive Director Kim Walker said that Bolls has done a variety of work for the agency, including teaching classes, helping on integration trips and monitoring the quality of client's work. Moreover, Bolls helps with self-help needs, arts and craft projects and outings.

"Linda has an outgoing personality, is friendly, and is always positive and upbeat. It’s been a pleasure having her at Abilities Plus as an AmeriCorps volunteer," Walker said.

Of course Abilities Plus isn’t Bolls first bite of the volunteer apple. Her volunteerism stretches years back. The sister of triplets, Tom, Don and Ron, she grew up in Kewanee as Linda Billiet. She went to Kewanee High School and graduated in 1963. Her intention, she said, was to go to Illinois State University and major in Special Education. But she changed her mind, married in 1964 and had two children, Paula and Rodney.

"I was going to major in Special Education," said Bolls, "which is strange because that’s pretty much what I ended up doing."

While raising her family, Bolls worked in retail and was active in her church.. In the late 1960s and 70s, she worked as a Scout leader for both the Boy and Girl Scouts as well as volunteering her time for a local Explorer Troop in the early 80s.

In 1998, she was offered the position as the director of the Kewanee Salvation Army, a move which she said focused her attention on community service.

"It’s being a servant and I think I got some of that through my faith and I got my motivation to give back to people. There are a lot of ways to give back," Bolls said

The Salvation Army also taught her a lot about meeting the needs of the community.

"I learned a lot about dealing with people that had different needs," she said.

After 20 years with the Salvation Army, Bolls retired and joined up with LaFlora to pitch the idea of an AmeriCorps volunteer to Abilities Plus.

"We presented the program to them to see if they would be interested in having an AmeriCorps participant," Bolls said.

She began her volunteer work there shortly after leaving the Kewanee Salvation Army.

"I love these people – the clients. They are very special people that are so willing to share their love and be loved back. They bless me more than I help them," she said.

Bolls is also credited with being one of the founding members of the Kewanee Food Pantry and still sits on the pantry board as vice-chair. She has been active on several church boards and currently acts as a lay speaker, offering her services to fill in for pastors at area churches.

She’s also received her share of recognition over the years, being named "Woman of the Year" in 2003 by the Kewanee Business and Professional Women and "Volunteer of the Year" by Royal Oaks Care Center in 2006.

But the recent award by the state seems like the finishing touch to her years of volunteer work. To hear Bolls talk though, she is nowhere near finished with her work.

"I still hope to continue to be able to serve my community and make a difference in people’s lives."