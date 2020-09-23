We have been suffering from a virus in this country. It has infected people of all ages and from all backgrounds whom have suddenly found their lives interrupted and upended. It has cost American families their sense of security and serenity, it has toppled our economy, our businesses and workplaces. It has dramatically impacted our way of life.

Some have been inconvenienced. Others have been hospitalized, and still some have come within an inch of losing their lives.

To date, 200,000 have died.

The novel coronavirus is and continues to pose the greatest threat to American life. But there is a greater national threat that has infected and spread throughout our nation greater than any pandemic ever could. It is more dangerous and insidious. It infects hearts and minds. It infiltrates the American psyche. It coerces extreme polarization, contaminates the brain and forms an unbending and uncompromising predisposition that divides us more than ever.

These symptoms have persisted and intensified in recent months. There were signs of it earlier this week, within less than 24 hours after Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had died Friday night, when Republican leaders reversed their previous position to postpone a Supreme Court appointment until after the election. But with about 40 days till Election Day, the GOP realizes an opportunity to capitalize on this sudden death and has gone back on promises to abstain from appointing a justice to the bench during an election year.

Sen. Lindsey Graham has reversed his prior pledge from four years ago, when he went out of his way and publicly vowed before a Senate committee that any judicial confirmation should not be allowed during an election year.

"I want you to use your words against me," were his now infamous words that have since been replayed and reverberated across the country this past week.

But things are different, now, Graham says. For one, Graham is the Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. For another, retaining this stance is not politically beneficial to his or fellow Republicans’ collective cause, regardless of the apparent hypocrisy.

"I’m sure if the shoe were on the other foot, you’d do the same," Graham has said earlier this week, in explaining his backpedaling.

A third reason for Graham’s sudden turnabout could be that the senator from South Carolina also faces a tough re-election campaign. Recent polling shows his Democratic opponent Jaime Harrison is running neck-and-neck with the incumbent Graham, who is seeking a fourth term in the Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also pushing this political maneuvering. Four years ago, he blocked then-President Obama’s nomination to appoint Merrick Garland to the court months before the 2016 election. This time, with just weeks before Election Day, McConnell is more than obliged to make an exception.

Reversing course and pursuing a successor within the next few weeks will give President Trump and his administration its third appointment to the court within a single term. Trump’s expected appointment of a third conservative justice in almost as many years would create a greater advantage for the GOP in its attempt to reshape the nation’s democracy.

This is especially disturbing that this Republican political calculus has been adopted during a week when our nation honors and remembers Ginsberg, who at the time of her appointment in 1993 was viewed as a moderate judge and a consensus builder. She is an iconic national figure who fought voraciously for gender equality and women’s rights. She left this country better than she found it and left an indelible impression and inspiration with all whom she met.

The president is expected to announce his choice for Ginsberg’s successor on the Supreme Court by Saturday.

Meanwhile, we continue to suffer from a political virus in this country that threatens our democracy from within. U.S. Attorney General William Barr has been willing to cross legal lines to protect the president in ways that extend beyond those permitted in the Constitution. Barr has testified that he cannot guarantee that he can keep the Department of Justice out of any contested election count this coming November. This could permit the GOP to refuse the legitimacy of any election results and pose a far greater threat to Americans’ way of life.

Will Buss teaches broadcasting and journalism at Western Illinois University.