Editor's Note: As the 2020 election draws nearer, many Americans are reflecting on leadership, what it is and how it works. As Pulitzer Prize winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin asked, "Do leaders shape the times or do the times summon their leaders?" This is the third of a series of articles dealing with the issue of leadership in American history. All information comes from "Leadership in Turbulent Times" by Goodwin, which is available at the Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library in Canton.

"If you can't use your legs and they bring you milk when you wanted orange juice, you learn to say, 'That's all right,' and drink it."-Franklin Delano Roosevelt

The condition of the man and the condition of the country were almost identical.

Polio threatened to destroy the man, condemning him to be an invalid unable to care for himself, offering little chance of leading a full, purposeful existence, a shell of his former self, robbing his life of its its earlier promise.

The stock market crash and bank failures threatened to destroy the country, condemning it to the status of a beggar nation unable to provide its citizens with the necessities of life, offering almost no chance of becoming a leading state in the world, a shell of its former glory, robbing it of its hoped-for destiny as a beacon of hope for mankind.

But the personal experience of the man led him to take the country and give it a new birth of hope and achievement.

At the start of his career, Franklin Delano Roosevelt did not automatically strike most people as gifted with an special talents or abilities. Justice Oliver Wendell Homes described him as having "a second-class intellect."

Frances Perkins, who became the first female Cabinet secretary and one of his most reliable allies, at first found him to be "disagreeable and conceited, with a grandiose sense of importance."

At the same time, Holmes added he had "a first-class temperament."

The young FDR was known for his optimistic nature and his self-confidence. He was also known for his ability to alter his behavior and attitudes to meet changing conditions. He was credited for his ability to read people and his problem-solving intelligence, an excellent memory, strong verbal skills and a mastery of detail.

FDR also loved debates because they allowed him to explore both sides of a question, and he had the ability, after lengthy, detailed study, to make and act on decisions without looking back.

Above all was his personable way with others. As Doris Kearns Goodwin noted, "he liked people and they liked him."

Another of his strengths was his ability to use what was then new technology to his advantage. While campaigning for the New York state senate, he traveled by car instead of by horse-drawn carriage. This was felt by many at the time to be a mistake because of the low opinion many voters had of the automobile and because cars frightened the horses most people used for transportation. However, FDR used the automobile to his benefit, and not just by allowing him to travel farther faster. While on the road he had the car stop whenever a horse-drawn wagon or buggy was coming down the road, after which he would get out and speak to the driver personally.

And, of course, there were his "Fireside Chats," using the new technology of radio to speak directly to Americans all over the country. The airwaves allowed him to use his vocal ability to put people at ease and to explain hard concepts in simple terms, giving him the ability to get voters to understand his plans and win their support.

While learning the ropes of politics and government, FDR was able to work with others to gain results everyone could appreciate. Often his opponents on one issue rallied to his support on others because of his affable handling of their differences.

Serving as an Undersecretary of the Navy, paralleling his career with that of his cousin Theodore Roosevelt, FDR faced the task of closing unprofitable naval yards which were a drain on the budget but were also important sources of American jobs. His solution was to change the facilities into industrial sites, using them to manufacture products needed by the Navy and saving both jobs and budget shortfalls.

Falling victim to polio could have been the end of FDR's political life, but his determination and optimism to make the best of what he had led to his final lessons in leadership. He strengthened the upper part of his body and regained some ability to move his legs through a trial and error program of exercise and treatments. And the experience taught him a lesson in humility, allowing him to empathize with the pain and suffering of other people.

This trial and error method of coping with his disability served as a model for his programs to cope with the financial disasters facing the country in 1929. In order to adapt to the changing circumstances caused by the Great Depression, FDR worked under the premise that unusual circumstances called for unusual methods, as well as to change methods when they did not work.

The worst course of action, he felt, was to do nothing.

To adapt to these new conditions, FDR was dedicated to "bold, persistent experimentation. It is common sense to take a method and try it; If it fails, admit it frankly and try another. But above all, try something."

FDR used his experimental method to restore confidence by using both optimism and realism. To do this, he worked to build up a shared purpose between the government and the people, to have each depend on the other and sacrifice for the common good.

Telling the public the Depression was not their fault but the result of a lack of leadership which left them unprotected, FDR laid down what they could expect of the government and what the government would expect of them. The emphasis was on partnership, not coercion. He also promised them he would use his authority for the common good of both the people and the nation.

FDR's bias was for action, but only after long, hard thought and preparation. But when it was time to act, he wanted that action to be decisive. This led him to form a team of advisors who shared his penchant for action and change, doing whatever was necessary to get the country out of trouble. Once the team was formed, FDR gave them his expectations and left them the freedom to work out the details. He also encouraged debate on issues, which he felt generated creativity.

And while he kept the ultimate decisions in his own hands, FDR was able to keep the feelings of others in mind, healing grievances and keeping disgruntled team members from resigning. At the same time, he admitted when mistakes had been made and worked quickly to correct them with new ideas, encouraging compromise when needed.

This bias for action led FDR to look for new solutions and programs to meet new needs. He noted there was no precedent for many of his actions but added he was willing to experiment until he found the right solutions. And, in the same way he solved the challenge of outdated and unnecessary naval yards, he worked for solutions that solved more than one problem.

FDR saw decision making and administration as part of a living process, Goodwin said, something that would be modified as time went on. The government would work with what was at hand and allow the next phase of action to develop from what came before.

Most of all, FDR had faith in the American people, believing that if people were told the truth they would usually choose the right course. Acting on this, FDR set out goals he felt would fire their imaginations and galvanize their actions in order to solve the problems facing individuals and the nation.

Perhaps the best personal illustration of FDR's ideals came during his first public address after being struck with polio. The speech was to be broadcast on the radio and would take place in front of 12,000 live spectators.

FDR had a space measured out in his library which was the exact distance to the microphone from his seat and then spent hours learning how to use crutches to walk to the podium on his own.

Just before the speech, he had one of his friends shake the rostrum to make sure it was steady. He then made the, for him, long trek to the microphone. When he finally reached the podium the audience gave him a standing ovation even before he began his speech.

It was this same determination which allowed FDR to meet the problems of a crippled nation and overcome them.