Latest statistics from The Henry and Stark County Health Department show that Henry County currently has 624 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and Stark County has 50 confirmed positive cases.

The city of Kewanee reports 166 positive cases and 3,474 have been tested. In Geneseo, there have been 110 positive cases and 3,507 have been tested.

Statewide, there have been 277,266 confirmed cases, 8,486 deaths and 5.2 million tests performed.

The latest "Recovery data" on local positive cases from both counties as of Tuesday:

Henry County Cumulative Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases: 624Stark County Cumulative Confirmed Positive COVID-19 Cases: 50Symptomatic At Home: 58Symptomatic Hospitalized: 3Asymptomatic: 32Symptoms Resolved: 154Unknown Symptom Status: 420Deaths: 7

The health department recommends that residents continue to follow mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines.

For more information on statewide cases, go to the Illinois Department of Public Health website.