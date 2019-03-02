Ralph C. Negley, 94, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Red Oak Memory Care in Canton.

He was born on Nov. 28, 1924 in Canton to Howard and Ethel Mae (Clauson) Negley. They preceded him in death.



He married MaryEllyn Whitehead on Dec. 17, 1946 in Canton. She survives.



Also surviving are one daughter, Janice (Brian) Emmons of Canton; one brother, Dwayne (June) Negley of Kewanee; one sister, Jane (Gene) Webster of Layfette; and several nieces and nephews.



Together with his wife he was a self-employed farmer in Fulton County for several years. He was a member of the Lewistown Masonic Lodge, past volunteer of the Buckheart Fire Department, member of the Fulton County Farm Bureau and served as a director at Pritchard Clark School.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Greenwood Cemetery in Canton.



Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Canton has been entrusted with services.



There will be no visitation.



Memorials may be St David Nazarene Church.



