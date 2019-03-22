James R. Roper, 66, of Pontiac, died at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at his residence.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at the First Lutheran Church, Pontiac, with Rev. Tim Hubert officiating.

Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until the hour of service Monday at the church.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, has charge of arrangements.

Jim was born Oct. 20, 1952, in Centralia, a son of James Eugene and Eleanor Ruth (Herrin) Roper. He married Sharon E. “Sherry” Eddlemon on Dec. 31, 1978 in Bloomington. She survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are four sons, James Jayson (Renee) Roper of Pontiac, Matthew Roper of Bloomington, Craig Roper of Dallas, Texas, Christopher Roper of Indiana; two daughters, Kimberly (Jason) Slatton and Brittany Roper of Pontiac; 14 grandchildren; three brothers, Charles Roper of Normal, Patrick Taylor of Brereton, and Paul Taylor of Vero Beach, Fla.; three sisters, Sandra Sigmund of Amarillo, Texas, Patricia Holstadt of Lacon, and Penny Powell of Trivoli.

Jim was preceded in death by one sister

Jim was employed at the Illinois Department of Corrections as a lieutenant for more than 30 years.

Memorials in Jim’s name may be made to Noah’s Ark Preschool at First Lutheran Church.

