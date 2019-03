A celebration of life for Shirley A. Davies will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Church of the Nazarene, 618 N. Plum St., Pontiac. Shirley died Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, at OSF Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center. Memorials in her name may be left to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.