Tina Marie (Baracani) Terando, 50, of Pontiac, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at her home following a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru, with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Private burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Webster Park at a later date.

Friends may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Terando was born July 20, 1968 in Peru to William and Ruth (Lyons) Baracani. She married Donald J. Terando on April 28, 1991 at St. Joseph’s Church, Peru.

Survivors include her husband; her parents; three sisters, Julie (Bill) Mohr of Naperville, Katie (Tazo) Grivetti of Peoria and Jennifer (Ryan) Smith of LaSalle; one brother, Bill (Lori) Baracani of Normal; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Primo and Christine Baracani, and Roy and Ruth Lyons.

Mrs. Terando was a graduate of St. Bede Academy, Peru, and worked at a bank teller at several banks, including Illinois Valley Credit Union.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

