Linda L. Jones, 71, of Fairbury, died at 10:35 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, at her residence.

Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lexington Community Church. Burial will be in Lexington Cemetery.

Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Linda was born Nov. 3, 1947, in Bloomington, the daughter of Clyde E. and H. Irene Hospelhorn Compton. She married Kenneth L. Jones on July 21, 1963, in Hudson. He died May 1, 1999.

Surviving are her daughter, Pamela S. (Donald) Price of Fairbury; a son, Douglas S. (Tera) Jones of Fisher; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sisters, Shirley Olson of Normal, Sarah (James) Fox of LeRoy and Paulette (Basil) Rauch of Fairbury; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Compton, Judi Compton, Margaret Compton, and Nancy (Ron) Klein; brothers-in-law, Roger (Paula) Jones and David Jones.

Linda was also preceded in death by her parents, one grandson, four brothers, and one sister.

Memorials may be made to Lexington Community Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

