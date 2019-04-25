Doris Ann Darling, nee Pratt, 88, of Bushnell, IL was called home to be with the Lord at 4:28 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at McDonough District Hospital. She was born June 26, 1930 to Jay Clyde and Fannie Mae (Mings) Pratt. She married Jesse Cleo Darling on July 24, 1948 in Bushnell, IL; he preceded her in death on January 22, 1979.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and older sister Martha Louise.

She is survived by her daughters, Claudia Celeste Darling and Valerie Faith Ebert; sons-in-laws Winston Nyo Winn and Gary Lynn Ebert; granddaughter Noelle Renee Ebert; and youngest brother Earl Thomas (Jo Ann) Pratt.

She was devoted both to her family and her position as assistant librarian at the Bushnell Public Library for many years prior to retirement.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Martin-Hollis Funeral Home, with pastor David Hughes officiating. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Bushnell Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell Public Library. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com