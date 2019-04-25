Peggy Irene (Hinchee) McGrew, 76, of Walnut Grove, IL, died Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 8:45 a.m. at her home after a two year battle with cancer. She was born February 16, 1943 in Avon, IL to Richard and Avis (Knott) Hinchee. She graduated from Cottage Hospital School of Nursing in 1964 and enjoyed a variety of nursing roles during her 40 year career.

Peggy married Tom McGrew on November 26, 2016, he survives. She is also survived by her son Kenton (Karina) Schenk of Escondido, CA, daughter Sarah Brown Abdullah and grandson Max Abdullah of Carmel, IN; brother James (Cindy) Hinchee of Canton, brother Frank (Vickie Tait) Hinchee of Bushnell; sister Beverly (Gary) Reed of Bushnell, sister Betty (David) Dean of Bushnell, sister-in-law Cathy (Ron) Ebbert of Oakford; and aunt Mary Belle Koser of Bushnell; along with 4 wonderful stepchildren and their families.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, step-father Donald Thompson, and brother Robert Hinchee.

Services will be held at 3 p.m. at the Checkrow Community Church, 3587 E Checkrow Rd, Avon, IL (rural Bushnell) on Saturday April 27, 2019, with visitation two hours prior to the service. The service will be officiated by Pastor Joe Olson of Checkrow and Pastor Dean Reeverts of Walnut Grove UMC. Cremation rights have been accorded. Burial of ashes will be in Rigdon Cemetery.

No matter where Peggy was in her life, the main constant was her personal relationship with her savior Jesus Christ. The desire of her heart was to share that love with everyone she knew so that all may experience the peace that passeth all understanding, which she lived out gracefully during her illness. A wonderful tribute to Peggy would be to seek to know or deepen one's own relationship with the Lord.

Peggy loved the beautiful renewal of spring, with its bright colors. Please feel free to wear happy colors if attending her services, to celebrate a life well lived.

Memorial contributions may be made to MDH Hospice, who were so kind and incredibly competent during this time.