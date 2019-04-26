1987-2019



Cory Jon Jayne, age 31, of West Liberty, Illinois, passed away at 7:55 AM – Thursday, April 25, 2019, at his home.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM – Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Jack Stoops officiating. Burial will be in the Honey Cemetery in Bogota, Illinois. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 PM – Monday, April 29, 2019, at the funeral home. In loving memory of Cory, memorials may be made to the Jasper County Cancer Fund PO Box 333 Newton, Illinois 62448.

The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Cory was born on July 28, 1987, in Olney, Illinois, the son of Thomas Clay and Saundra (Stoops) Jayne.

Cory was a 2006 graduate of Newton Community High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, mudding in his side-by-side and singing country music.

Cory is survived by:

Mother - Saundra Jayne of West Liberty, Illinois

Siblings - Shannon (Kelly) Benefield of Vincennes, Indiana; Heather Wilson (Brandon Smith) of Wheeler, Illinois; Amber Pitts (Ed Parr) of Newton, Illinois; Bill (Sarah) Burke of Oblong, Illinois;

Tom (Kelsey) Jayne of Newton, Illinois and Travis Benefield of West Liberty, Illinois

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Cory was preceded in death by his father, grandparents Roy and Mary Stoops,

Jasper and Alberta Jayne and his great grandparents Myrtle and Grover Weck.



