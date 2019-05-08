1930-2019



Patricia Rae Rose, 89, of Olney, passed away on May 5, 2019 at Aperion Care, in Olney, IL. Pat was born on February 5, 1930 in Pike Co., IN, the daughter of Ralph Elkins and Lora (Stone).

Pat worked for Musgrove Menswear for nearly 20 years. She enjoyed walking and riding her bike around town and her morning coffee time with friends. Pat was full of life and appreciated the activities of her grandchildren. She was a member of Elm Street Christian Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kathy Black and her husband Michael of Olney, and her daughter Paula Cardinal and her husband Daniel of Olney; Grandchildren, Christopher Black and wife Kim, Tyler Black and Tiffany, Justine Black, Jennifer Glover and husband Jason, Andrew Cardinal and his wife Lisa, Chelsy Schaefer and her husband Blake; Great Grandchildren, Caroline Glover, Reese Glover, and Noah Cardinal; Sister, Juanita King; and several nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Vicki Rose Black, and her sister, Barbara Gassmann.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of Southeastern Illinois or Elm Street Christian Church.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on May 18, 2019 at Elm Street Christian Church in Olney with a visitation beginning one hour prior.

Cremation Rites will be accorded.



