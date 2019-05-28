Beverly Ann Camp, 87, of Bushnell, IL passed away at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Wesley Village in Macomb, IL, with her husband and children by her side. She was born on November 29, 1931 in Canton, IL to Roy and Marjorie (Beckstead) Bowman. She married Harold K. Camp on January 7, 1951 in Canton, IL; he survives.

Also surviving are three children, David Michael (Rosanne Patryluk) Camp of Midland Ontario, Canada, Robert K. (Dr. Pam Terry) Camp of Goodfield, IL, Gail Tittle of Champaign, IL; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Shirley Eskridge of Lewistown, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Rev. Dr. Mathew Tittle; sister- and brother-in-law, Kathryn (Camp) and R. Shelby Wrestler; and brother-in-law, William Eskridge.

Beverly was an active member of the Bushnell United Methodist Church. She taught Sunday School and had sung in the church choir since she was a teenager. She lived and traveled in many places throughout the United States and in Europe as the spouse of a military member and provided a loving, stable home for her children throughout these many moves. Beverly also did volunteer and charitable work throughout her life, including with the American Red Cross, NCO Wives club, P.E.O., and as the spouse of a Rotarian.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the Bushnell United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Dan Lybarger will be officiating. Burial of ashes will be held at a later date in Lewistown Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Bushnell United Methodist Church or the P.E.O. Martin-Hollis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.martinhollisfh.com.