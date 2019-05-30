Garry Wayne Costenson, 56, of Kewanee, passed away at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 1:43 p.m.

He was born in Kewanee on November 11, 1962 to John and Genevieve (Bennett) Costenson. He was educated in Kewanee, graduating from Kewanee High School in 1980 and the Kewanee Hospital School of Radiology in 1982.

Garry married Margaret “Peggy” VanWassenhove in 1996. She survives as do their 4 children; Shane (Michelle) Costenson of Kewanee, Megan (Eli) Millsap of Bloomington, Emily (Chris) Robinson of Kewanee, and Samantha (Paul) Thomas of Canton, Illinois. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren, whom he adored and loved; Elaina and Audrey Costenson, Cole and Abigail Millsap, Cydnie Robinson, Aloria Button, Davennie, Bryant, and Elizabeth Robinson, Tanner Thomas, Teagann and Laela Hindson, and Silas Thomas.

Garry is also survived by a sister Barbara (Michael) Leckey of Kewanee, several brothers and sisters-in-law, and an abundance of nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Costenson, and by his parents.

Garry worked in the radiology field specializing in ultrasound from 1980 to 2017. He was a member of Saint John Paul II Parish in Kewanee. Garry’s interests included camping, supporting Kewanee athletics, attending University of Michigan football games, coaching semi-pro football, refereeing basketball, umpiring with his brother and nephew, and spending time with his grandchildren.

He was honored in 2014 with the Kewanee Park District’s Friend of Baseball Award. He was a member of the Kewanee Elks Lodge and he served on the Kewanee School Board from 2001 to 2005. In addition, Garry was the co-founder and chairman of the KHS Athletic Hall of Fame. He was recently nominated and will be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2019 as a Friend of the Hall of Fame.

Garry loved with all of his heart, and he will be remembered by his wife of nearly 23 years, his children and grandchildren, and all those he leaves behind as a man of strong principle and never-ending courage.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 4 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Fr. John Burns will officiate. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Monday, June 3 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family or to the KHS Athletic Hall of Fame.

