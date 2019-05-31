Eva Marie Bissell, 96, of Missoula, Montana, formerly of Blandinsville passed away at 11:03 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The Village in Missoula.

She was born on August 19, 1922 in Rushville, Illinois to Arthur and Iva Clayton. She married Armon Bissell. He passed away on October 29, 1990.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Rosemary Bissell and Marie Johnson; 4 brothers and 1 sister.

Eva is survived by 1 son, James (Sharon) Bissell of Missoula, Montana; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-granddaughter and 1 sister, Betty Kilmer of Bethalto, Illinois.

Eva lived most of her life in Blandinsville before moving to Missoula.

Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday May 31, 2019 at Oakwood Cemetery in Macomb with Reverend Dean Reeverts officiating. There will be no visitation.

Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements.

