Doris Elaine Battin, 85, of Macomb passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield. She was born on June 14, 1933 to Burdette and Margaret Skein Swedell. She graduated from Adair High School. Doris was a cheerleader and she enjoyed cheering for Louis, who played on the Adair High School basketball team. Doris married her high school sweetheart, Louis Battin, on March 22, 1953 at the Adair Methodist Church. They were blessed to have been married for 65 wonderful years. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2018. She was also preceded in death by her parents. Surviving Doris are her daughters, Susan (John) Gamage and Ellen (Tim) Pedersen; son, Brian (Viola) Battin; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Mitch) Houch, Eric Gamage and Sarah (Scott) Agee and brother, Lennie (Bonnie) Swedell Doris attended Western Illinois University. Then while Louis served during the Korean War in 1954, Doris was employed as a correspondence clerk in the prisoner personnel office in Missouri. Doris was a loving wife and mother who was very active in her children’s activities. Girl Scouts, 4-H, and vacation bible school were some of these. Doris worked during student registration at Western Illinois University for several years. Her love of people and intense feelings for home transitioned her into a real estate career. She was enthusiastic and sensitive to the needs of her customers. During her real estate career, Doris was awarded the Most Dependable Salesperson Award, the President’s Club Bronze Award, and was named Realtor Associate of the Year three times. Doris also received an award for Outstanding Salesperson. Her family, friends, and church were extremely important to her. Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Macomb with Reverend Dr. Howard White officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11:30 Thursday at the church. Memorials may be made to Wesley Village or Streaming Waters. Clugston-Tibbitts Funeral Home in Macomb is in charge of arrangements. You may leave condolences and sign the guest book online at clugston-tibbittsfh.com.