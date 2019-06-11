Leon E. Wagner, 73, of rural Ipava, passed away at 1:04 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 2019 at his home.

He was born Sept. 29, 1945 at Avon, the son of Harry and Frances (Cattron) Wagner. He married Melinda A. Howerter on Aug. 27, 1966 at Lewistown. She preceded him in death on Sept. 20, 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents and twin infant brothers. Survivors include two children, Robert (Lindsey) Wagner of Canton and JoEllen Williams of Canton; two grandsons, Avery and Jordan; two sisters, Mary Williams of Cuba and Alberta Ashwood of Canton; and two fur babies, Annie and Cinnamon.

Leon retired in 1996 from Caterpillar Mapleton plant after 30 years of service. He later worked at the former Kinnamon’s Service Station in Lewistown and at several local lumberyards. He had served as a trustee for Bernadotte Township. He enjoyed his garden and fishing.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Henry-Lange Memorial Home in Lewistown, with Pastor Penny Frame officiating. Visitation will be held Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at the memorial home. Burial will be in White Chapel Memory Gardens at Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fulton County Humane Society. Condolences may be made at henrylange.com