William "Bill" Prosser, 77, of Noble, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Loyola Medical Center. Bill was born on May 14, 1942 in Clay Co., IL, the son of Martin and Marguerite (Thoman) Prosser. He married Patsy Lee (Wilson) on May 18, 1962 in Noble, IL and she survives him.

Bill worked in the oilfield as a roughneck for 30 years and worked in the factory for nearly 25 years after that. Bill enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, and spending time around the campfire. He took pleasure in listening to bluegrass music and spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids. Bill was a family man, he loved family gatherings. He was a faithful Christian and loved his Lord and Savior.

Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Pat L. Prosser of Noble; son, Tony Prosser and wife Karleen of Olney; son, Scott Prosser and wife Patsy of Noble; son, Nick Prosser of Olney; son, Eric Prosser of Carbondale, IL; grandchildren, Krystle Danskin and Heather (Michael) Dickerson; great grandchildren, Aven and Asher Dickerson, and Elias Danskin; brothers, Fred (Betty) Prosser, Rod (Janet) Prosser, and Laren (Pat) Prosser; sisters, Janet Padgett, Lynda (Richard) Skelton, and Cheryl Schutz; sister-in-law, Velma Prosser; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Ronald Prosser, and brothers-in-law, Smokey Padgett and Terry Schutz.

Memorials can be made to Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation www.curemeso.org.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with Pastor Rob Winds presiding. Burial will follow in Freedom Baptist Cemetery.

