Donna Jean Taylor, 82, of Rushville, Ill. passed away at 2:15 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Heritage Health Care & Nursing Center in Mt. Sterling, Ill.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Worthington Funeral Home with Rev. Fred Fritz officiating. Interment will follow in Rushville City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Alzheimer’s Association Quincy Area Branch, 639 York St., Room 200, Quincy, IL 62301. Private condolences & expressions of sympathy may be sent through the Worthington Funeral Home website at www.worthingtonfh.com.